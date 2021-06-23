Overland Park releases more photos from John Albers police shooting investigation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park has released dozens more photos in its investigation into the police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers. Albers was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer on Jan. 20, 2018. Officer Clayton Jenison shot the teen as he backed out of his garage. Officers were called to Albers’ home that night after friends reported he had been threatening to hurt himself on social media.