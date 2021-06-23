Mike Golic Reveals His Plans For Sports Media Future

We’ve written a lot over the years about the end of Mike and Mike, the end of Golic and Wingo, and the end of Mike Golic’s 17-year-run with ESPN in January (following college football announcing assignments last fall). Golic has since said some more on his departure, doing so to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic in a podcast published Wednesday, and some of what’s particularly notable there are his comments about ESPN not wanting him around in any capacity. Here are those remarks, which come from around the 7:30 mark of the podcast, starting with Deitsch asking “Why are you no longer at ESPN from your perspective?” Here’s Golic’s response: