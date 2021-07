Like other fellow parents, Savannah Guthrie is toasting the end of the school year and ringing in the beginning of the summer. After celebrating 10 years as a coanchor on NBC’s Today show, affectionately called “Savannah-versary,” the 49-year-old mother of two continued her week of festivities with her kids: 6-year-old daughter, Vale, and 4-year-old son, Charley. In a series of pics on Instagram, Savannah smiled alongside Charley after he graduated from pre-school. The soon-to-be first grader, who donned a black cap and gown, also held a up a sign that read, "Woo hoo." What’s more, Vale was just as excited about starting the second grade this upcoming fall.