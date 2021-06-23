The Real Reason John Boyega Quit His Netflix Movie Role Mid-Filming
John Boyega has seen his star rise significantly over the last decade. In 2011, he made his feature film debut in the excellent "Attack the Block," A few short years later, he left a permanent mark on the zeitgeist by playing Finn in the new "Star Wars" trilogy. Ever since his time in a galaxy far, far away ended in 2019 with "The Rise of Skywalker," Boyega's been vocal about some of the issues he had with his experiences filming the high-profile movies. Namely, he wasn't happy with how the newest "Star Wars" trilogy handled the non-white characters.