The Real Reason John Boyega Quit His Netflix Movie Role Mid-Filming

John Boyega has had a pretty busy past year or so. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd last summer, Boyega protested in the streets of London and gave a moving speech. Later on, in September, the former Star Wars actor blasted Disney for how it treated its characters of color in the franchise. “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side," he said.