Alabama Men’s Basketball will battle defending NCAA Champion Baylor in annual Big 12/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team will host Baylor in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide and Bears will go head-to-head in their ninth meeting as the two teams face off at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on January 29, 2022. Television designations and tipoff times will be announced at a later date.