Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Men’s Basketball will battle defending NCAA Champion Baylor in annual Big 12/SEC Challenge

rocketcitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team will host Baylor in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide and Bears will go head-to-head in their ninth meeting as the two teams face off at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on January 29, 2022. Television designations and tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

www.rocketcitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Alabama Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Champion#Alabama Men S Basketball#Ncaa Champion Baylor#Big 12 Sec Challenge#The Crimson Tide#National Champion Baylor#Challenge Alabama#Texas Tech#Kansas State#Sooners#Sec#Espn2#Espnu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
ALA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

June 30 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.