The NJCAAE joins with EsportsGear in Scholastic Apparel Agreement.

Rocksmith cofounder and former Wu-Tang Clan partner Erik Marino has joined championship esports organization TSM FTX as vice president of apparel. Marino joins the U.S.-based TSM from FaZe Clan, where he served as executive creative director and built that esports organization’s merchandise apparel division. In his new role, he will oversee the development for all TSM FTX apparel, with the first products under his direction launching in July. He also plans to build the company’s in-house brand and forge collaborations to connect with its fan base of about 100 million people, according to Marino.