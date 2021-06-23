The NJCAAE joins with EsportsGear in Scholastic Apparel Agreement.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) has entered into a groundbreaking apparel agreement with leading scholastic esports apparel provider, EsportsGear, creating the first licensing partnership in collegiate esports. The partnership will allow all NJCAAE members to develop, create, and design their own team jerseys utilizing EsportsGear’s professional designers. In addition, EsportsGear will be the exclusive provider of apparel and esports merchandise at future NJCAAE LAN events.www.invenglobal.com