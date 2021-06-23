Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The NJCAAE joins with EsportsGear in Scholastic Apparel Agreement.

By Andrew Burger
invenglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK - The National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) has entered into a groundbreaking apparel agreement with leading scholastic esports apparel provider, EsportsGear, creating the first licensing partnership in collegiate esports. The partnership will allow all NJCAAE members to develop, create, and design their own team jerseys utilizing EsportsGear’s professional designers. In addition, EsportsGear will be the exclusive provider of apparel and esports merchandise at future NJCAAE LAN events.

www.invenglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholastic#Sports Management#Esportsgear#Consumer Products#Csmg#Njcaaetm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Esports
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Erik Marino Joins Esports Organization TSM FTX as VP, Apparel

Rocksmith cofounder and former Wu-Tang Clan partner Erik Marino has joined championship esports organization TSM FTX as vice president of apparel. Marino joins the U.S.-based TSM from FaZe Clan, where he served as executive creative director and built that esports organization’s merchandise apparel division. In his new role, he will oversee the development for all TSM FTX apparel, with the first products under his direction launching in July. He also plans to build the company’s in-house brand and forge collaborations to connect with its fan base of about 100 million people, according to Marino.
Houston, TXstthom.edu

UST Partners with NASEF to Expand Scholastics-First Approach to Esports

As part of its continuing commitment to develop esports academic and competitive programming at the University of St. Thomas, the University recently partnered with North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) whose goal is expand its offerings into Texas through its affiliate TEXSEF. NASEF provides thousands of students with an scholastics-first approach through its scholastic esports programs.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Psyched Wellness Announces Matthew Singh Joins Team as CPG and Branding Consultant

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that Matthew Singh has joined the team as a consultant to execute managements go-to-market branding and sales strategy for its AME-1 derived consumer products.
Businessstateofpress.com

GameSquare Esports acquires Complexity Gaming for $27m

North American esports organisation Complexity Gaming has been acquired by GameSquare Esports, the parent company of esports agency Code Red Esports. The acquisition will cost a total of $27m (~ £19.5m) in an all-stock transaction. As a result, Complexity’s current ownership group will become ‘major shareholders’ of GameSquare Esports. Complexity...
Apparelsgbonline.com

7mesh Apparel Sets New Representation

7mesh Apparel has appointed two agencies to represent the company and has added a third to expand its territory across the U.S.—Canadian border. In Europe, Lyon Equipment will represent the brand in the UK, while Prague-based Ski a Bike Centrum Radotin will bring 7mesh to the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In North America, Canadian agency Mountain Exposure Sales and Marketing will expand the brand’s territory across the border to cover the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
Boulder, COgolfmonthly.com

WYLD1 Unveils New Sustainable Golf Apparel Collection

WYLD1 Unveils New Sustainable Golf Apparel Collection. New golf apparel brand WYLD1 has launched its first collection – named Supernatural Performance – that combine performance and style while firmly rooting its practices in sustainability. Based out of Boulder, Colorado, WYLD1 was launched by a group of close friends to pioneer...
Apparelholrmagazine.com

Introducing Canadian-Made Apparel Brand Good for Sunday

Sustainability and ethics are at the core of this Canadian brand!. Good for Sunday wants to make a difference in your life. Introducing the Canadian-made brand that puts sustainability and ethics at the forefront of its manufacturing process to give consumers quality-made, classic pieces that they can sport for years to come.
Penn, PANew Castle News

Penn State sues sports apparel company

Penn State accused a sports apparel company in a federal lawsuit filed Monday of using its trademarked logos without permission. Vintage Brand sells merchandise with logos that are “confusingly similar” and “virtually identical” to the school’s trademarks, the university wrote in its 56-page lawsuit. The Seattle-based business did not respond...
Businessstateofpress.com

LetsPlay.Live secures MKTG Sports & Entertainment partnership

MKTG Sports & Entertainment secured a partnership with Australian esports brand LetsPlay.Live. According to the release, this partnership is a first of its kind for the Australia and Oceania region and will aim to further secure LPL’s position as an influential brand in the region. As of this writing, it is unclear what the two parties focus on, however, the press release notes that both parties look forward to ‘strategic opportunities’.
Cypress, CAOrange County Business Journal

Hybrid Apparel Buys Air Waves

Cypress-based apparel company Hybrid Apparel has closed on its purchase of on-demand printer Air Waves. The deal, for an undisclosed sum, brings Columbus, Ohio-based Air Waves’ printing-on-demand and fulfillment services to Hybrid’s customer base. Hybrid owns the Junkfood Clothing brand and also assists other companies with their apparel design, sourcing,...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

ONE Esports unveils SEA collab with Tinder

ONE Esports, the esports venture of sports media company ONE Championship, has announced a partnership with social dating app Tinder. As a result of the deal, Tinder will introduce a series of experiences to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Arena of Valor (AoV) fans across Southeast Asia, which will be accessible through the app.
BusinessSFGate

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
Appareltimbercreekathletics.com

TC Athletics Apparel | @Sideline_Store Flash Sale

Stock up on spirit gear for the upcoming school year! Beginning next Wednesday, June 16th – get 20% off EVERYTHING in our Sideline Store with no minimum purchase required. This offer is only for 48 Hours and ends at 11:59PM EST on Wednesday. Shop and SAVE with your Official Online...
Businessgoprintandpromo.com

Delta Apparel Acquires Innovative Technology Company Autoscale.ai

Delta’s DTG2Go platform is a market leader in the on-demand, direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. Combined with Autoscale, DTG2Go will provide automated solutions for design creation, art and licensing management, and marketing spend, as well as seamless connectivity with various online marketplaces.
Apparelgolfbusinessnews.com

59club enhances eco credentials with new apparel partnership

Market-leading performance-measurement specialist 59club has taken another step towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral by the end of the year by partnering – appropriately – with the Kinsey Partnership, the designer and manufacturer of high-quality golf clothing. As part of the new relationship, Kinsey will supply ‘uniforms’ to 59club...
TennisScranton Times

Scholastic Superstar Michael Rodyushkin

Plans: Study computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology. From the school: One of the most intuitive and analytical students to have walked the school’s halls, Michael takes advantage of every educational opportunity the school offers. In his freshman year, he founded a Lego robotics team at the middle school, and continued to take the leadership role in most of his extracurricular activities. Along with being the class valedictorian, he holds numerous awards for his academic, athletic and musical prowess.
Apparelinkwellnation.com

Printing Solutions for Business Apparel

Logoed business apparel is one of the best ways to effectively brand and promote your business. A high-quality polo shirt with a company logo emblazoned on the chest can really set your company apart from your competitors, demonstrating the professionalism of your business or organization. At Inkwell, we have a...
Businessstateofpress.com

GCN joins forces with Black Fire Innovation

Esports media group Gaming Community Network (GCN) has announced a partnership with workspace provider Black Fire Innovation. Through this deal, GCN plans to achieve several initiatives, such as producing collegiate esports tournaments as well as hosting and coaching content creators. Drew Brunson, Vice President of Partnerships and Activations at GCN,...
Businessstateofpress.com

eFuse appoints Halina Malik as Director of Content

Ohio-based esports startup eFuse has promoted Halina Malik to become the company’s new Director of Content. Malik will steer the content strategy of eFuse, a platform that helps players build digital portfolios to network and find opportunities within the industry. Malik was previously eFuse’s Marketing and Partnerships Manager, a role she only held for three months.