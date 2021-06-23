The Filibuster Is a Weapon Against Democracy
The blocking of the For the People Act proves that the Senate must reform its filibuster rules. Senate Republicans successfully blocked debate yesterday on the For the People Act, the largest and most comprehensive package of voting rights legislation to appear before Congress in decades. Since the 2020 election, states across the country have either enacted or proposed dozens of laws meant to discourage voting by restricting voting rights. If passed, the For the People Act would counter these efforts by establishing federal guidelines and requirements designed to make voting easier—and thus make democracy stronger.www.nrdc.org