Biomutant's latest patch is now live for Xbox players, adding lock-on targeting for melee combat and a range of fixes and improvements. The patch notes confirm that one Xbox-specific fix sorts out the crashing issues when suspending and resuming the game before pressing anything in the main menu. Aside from that, the biggest parts of Update 1.5 seem to be the loot improvements and the lock-on targeting. The devs say they've "tweaked how the loot generation works to reduce duplicate items and improve variety," added new items with higher stats than "lower rarity counterparts," and added a scrap action to the loot screen. Meanwhile, one of the issues we noted in our Biomutant review was that combat could feel slow and clunky — an issue which should hopefully improve with the addition of lock-on targeting for melee combat.