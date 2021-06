Football came to him as a child, and Mac Jones did everything to pursue a career in it. He has a high passion for the game, and people notice how he carries himself. After proving critics wrong in high school and at the University of Alabama, the 2020 national champion is in the National Football League. Jones was taken by the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft. He was impressive at rookie minicamp, and the Patriots have increased his workload during mandatory minicamp.