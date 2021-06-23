The Magic of Turning Negative Thoughts into Goal-Achieving Actions
Contrary to popular opinion, only thinking positively can prohibit you from achieving your goals – no matter how nicely you’ve displayed them on your vision board. How so? Absolute positive thinking trains the mind to begin believing we’ve already achieved our heart’s desires – sapping our energy, reducing our efforts and impeding the work required to reach a goal. In short, thinking positively on its own isn’t enough to make our pursuits successful; a monitored amount of negative thinking is needed.www.pickthebrain.com