I took out the trash on my way to this article. More about this shortly. It's good to be back with you again. I had to pass on having an article last week for a couple of reasons. Dealing with fatigue, and needing the energy to be with the Ballard family and conducting Loren's funeral service; an honor and a privilege. The Ballards have been good friends of Julie and I for over 30 years now. Our hearts and prayers continue to be extended to Marianne and family.