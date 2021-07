Ne-Yo has promised to be there for his baby daughter “now and forever”. The ‘So Sick’ hitmaker and his wife Crystal welcomed Isabella Rose into the world on Friday (25.06.21) and the 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Madilyn and nine-year-old Mason Evan from a previous relationship and Shaffer Jr., five, and Roman, three, with his wife – has treated fans to a glimpse at his “little princess”.