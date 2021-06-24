Cancel
San Antonio, TX

The Rocket Man Is Coming to San Antonio

Ash Jurberg
Ash Jurberg
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc42v_0adTgX1W00
Image from WikiCommons images

San Antonio music lovers will have one last chance to see legendary singer Elton John perform live in the Alamo City.

Today tour dates for Elton John's final tour were announced, and San Antonio was one of three Texas cities lucky to make it onto the list. The tour called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will commence in May in Frankfurt, Germany, before continuing across Europe and making its way to the United States in July. The San Antonio concert is scheduled to be the fifth last of Elton's career in the United States.

The tour is the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in a nod to his 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. It promises to take the audience on a journey through his 50-year career. It will be a complete multi-media experience that includes never-before-seen photos and videos.

Elton made the announcement via a Livestream on YouTube, which you can view below.

"The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career" Elton John

The tour which was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, kicked off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on September 8, 2018.

Texas dates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j8Q0_0adTgX1W00
Screen shot of Twitter post

Tickets will go on sale on June 30 and are expected to sell out quickly. For those keen to see Elton in action, his Texas dates are:

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2022.

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 29 2022.

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 24, 2022.

There are also two dates in Dallas that were rescheduled from earlier cancellations. They are at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, January 25 and 26, 2022.

The last time Elton John played in San Antonio was 12 December 2018 at AT&T Center, and before that, it was March 23, 2009. So it's been a rare treat for San Antonio fans of Elton to see him live.

I know I will be trying to get tickets to the San Antonio concert. Who else is keen to say farewell to the Rocket Man? And what songs of his are you eager to hear the most? Let us know in the comments below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

