New York City, NY

Curtis Sliwa Presents His Vision For NYC

By mlanci
 7 days ago

77 WABC owner and operator John Catsimatidis and 'Bernie and Sid' show host Sid Rosenberg introduced New York City's republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa as he held a press conference in Midtown, Manhattan. Catsimatidis highlighted that Sliwa would encourage people to come back to New York after the pandemic drove many New Yorkers out of state. He also stated that Sliwa is a man that we can trust to handcuff criminals and to support the NYPD.

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn't formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he's dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...