Curtis Sliwa Presents His Vision For NYC

77 WABC owner and operator John Catsimatidis and ‘Bernie and Sid’ show host Sid Rosenberg introduced New York City’s republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa as he held a press conference in Midtown, Manhattan. Catsimatidis highlighted that Sliwa would encourage people to come back to New York after the pandemic drove many New Yorkers out of state. He also stated that Sliwa is a man that we can trust to handcuff criminals and to support the NYPD.