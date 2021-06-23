Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

On This Day: Whataburger granted trademark in Corpus Christi in 1950

By Alyssa Flores
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcf0N_0adTfwvm00

Is your Whataburger craving especially strong today?

We might know why.

On June 23, 1950, the Texas Secretary of State granted Harmon Dobson the “Whataburger” trademark.

Dobson wasted no time, and on August 8, 1950, with no previous restaurant experience, he opened the first Whataburger in Corpus Christi. The first Whataburger on Ayers Street sold $50 worth of burgers, chips, and drinks on the first day.

Back then, a Whataburger hamburger only cost 25 cents.

Whataburger

Dobson had a vision to make a burger so big, you would have to hold it with two hands. Do you know where we're going with this?

It's how Whataburger got its name: Those who saw it wouldn't be able to say anything but “What a burger!”

By 1960, the restaurant had become a chain, with 17 restaurants operating across Texas, Florida and Tennessee. In 1961, the familiar orange-and-white striped A-frames were first introduced at a Whataburger built in Odessa.

Whataburger website

Dobson died in a plane crash in 1967, but with the Dobson family's support and the extended Whataburger family, Harmon's wife, Grace, took over the business.

Whataburger opened its 300th restaurant in late 1980, more than 30 years after its original location opened. Two years after that, three Corpus Christi locations began operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Whataburger website

Today, what started out as a single burger stand in Corpus Christi has grown to a 800-restaurant chain that spans every state from Arizona to Florida. All thanks to Harmon Dobson and his ability to dream big, perfectly fitting the Texas motto "Everything is bigger in Texas".

A replica of the original burger stand is located on 4126 South Staples Street in Corpus Christi, in the parking lot of an operating Whataburger.

The photos and information provided in this article are courtesy of Whataburger, their website , and the Texas Historical Commission.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Corpus Christi, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Trademark#South Texas#Food Drink#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KRIS 6 News

Texas top 15 "under-the-radar" cities list

In today's housing market, fewer states are hotter than Texas. The latest census report shows nearly 4,000,000 people moved to the Lone Star state in the last decade and a new report ranks the best “Under-the-Radar” cities to live in.