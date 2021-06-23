Town Crier: Family Stuff

Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock from June 25 to 27. Street dances at 8 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday evenings on Birch, a talent show on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a parade at 11 a.m., on Saturday morning, and 3-on-3 basketball, a 5K walk/run, mud volleyball tournament for those in pursuit of recreation, mutton bustin' and stray gathering at the South Rec Complex, and a car show and large craft and vendor fair in Town Park are just several of the events scheduled over the three days. Tris Munsick and the Innocents will provide music for the Friday street dance and Shots Fired will play on Saturday night.