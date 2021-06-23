Transforming The Standard of Care for Men With Advanced-Stage PSMA-Positive mCRPC, Published Results from the Phase III VISION Trial - Oliver Sartor

Oliver Sartor, MD, joins Charles Ryan, MD in a conversation about the New England Journal of Medicine publication "Lutetium-177–PSMA-617 for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer" known as the VISION trial. The VISION Trial is an international, open-label, phase 3 trial evaluating 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients who had metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer previously treated with at least one androgen-receptor–pathway inhibitor and one or two taxane regimens and who had PSMA-positive gallium-68 (68Ga)–labeled PSMA-11 positron- emission tomographic–computed tomographic scans. Patients were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either 177Lu-PSMA-617 (7.4 GBq every 6 weeks for four to six cycles) plus protocol-permitted standard care or standard care alone. Proto- col-permitted standard care excluded chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radium-223 (223Ra), and investigational drugs. The alternate primary endpoints were imaging-based progression-free survival and overall survival, which were powered for hazard ratios of 0.67 and 0.73, respectively. Key secondary endpoints were objective response, disease control, and time to symptomatic skeletal events. Adverse events during treatment were those occurring no more than 30 days after the last dose and before subsequent anticancer treatment.