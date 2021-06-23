Not All Who Wander Are Lost
I know why you are all here. The 80 Grade prospect, Wander Franco, finally got the call and debuted for the Tampa Bay Rays last night, batting second. After tearing up rookie ball at 17, Low-A and High-A ball at 18, skipping Double-A due to the pandemic, and then finishing up his Triple-A stint early, he got the call while still just 20 years old. Throughout his minor league career, Wander stood out by keeping his K% below 10% and his BB% above his K rate. That stopped in Triple-A, as his K% was 11.9% and BB% 6.8%, yet that is still excellent. Overall, he puts the ball in play and has been hitting comfortably over .300 his entire minor league career.www.pitcherlist.com