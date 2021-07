Things haven’t been smooth for Raisiel Iglesias in his first season with the Angels, but there’s reason to be optimistic for the second half of the season. Iglesias is still missing bats at an elite rate and currently ranks in the top five amongst all relievers in SwStr%, CSW%, Whiff%, and K-BB% rate. His xStats all suggest he’s performed better than the 3.74 ERA suggests, with a 2.02 xFIP and 1.87 SIERA, which also rank amongst the top five of all qualified relievers while his .244 xwOBA and 2.36 xERA are career bests for Iglesias. Now is the time to buy Iglesias where you can, but coming off a week where he had two saves and ten strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner, the price may be higher than what you hoped for.