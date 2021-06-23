SpineCraft And Wishbone Medical Enter Distribution Agreement To Increase Access To Comprehensive Spine Deformity System For Pediatric Orthopedic Market
SpineCraft LLC, a U.S. medical device company focused on spine deformity and complex spine disorders, and WishBone Medical Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, Wednesday announced a long-term distribution agreement pursuant to which WishBone will distribute SpineCraft’s ASTRA Spine Deformity System in several U.S. markets — with focus on the pediatric spine deformity segment.timesuniononline.com