Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/23

After a rocky first half of the season, it appears as if Devin Williams may be turning a corner on his 2021 season, but I think we can all give up hope on seeing anything like he did in 2020 again. That was always a longshot to begin with, but Williams has proved this year that he in fact is human, and while he continues to pile up the strikeouts, he also continues to allow baserunners at a high rate. Williams June was fantastic from an ERA (1.64) and K (20) standpoint, but he allowed eight hits and eight walks over just 11.1 innings of work. The walk rate is for himself to figure out, as he needs to adjust to hitters not chasing his changeup as much, but as far as the hits go, I think it’s safe to say he’s been getting a bit unlucky in that category. There was almost no way he’d replicate his .194 BABIP from last year again, but I think given his hard-hit rate, a .322 BABIP does seem higher than expected. I think he still remains a strong hold and for those of you who have been patient, hopefully, the second half pays off.