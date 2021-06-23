Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/23

By Benjamin Haller
pitcherlist.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

www.pitcherlist.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Keone Kela
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mariners#Bullpen Depth Charts#Phillies#Il#Era#Mets#Major League Baseball#Padres#K Bb#Astros#Orioles#White Sox#Yankees#Reds#Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Wednesday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBfangraphs.com

Middle Reliever Targets, 6/21/21 — AL

Injury or poor performance from your starting pitchers often times leads to a decision — do you want to replace that starting pitcher with a starter from the free agent pool who could potentially harm your ratios, or pluck a strong middle reliever who could stabilize those ratios, but might limit your win and strikeout totals? There’s no correct answer. However, if you do decide on the latter strategy, let’s review some of the names that should be at the top of your shopping list.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Left Field: Depth Charts Reimagined

With less than six weeks to go before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees soon must decide whether this team, with their anemic hitting, inconsistent pitching, shoddy defense and abhorrent base running, actually has the potential to bring home a Title. On paper, every legitimate projection system had this team running away with the AL East for the past few years; in practice, they finished 7 games behind Tampa Bay in 2020 and are currently struggling to hold on to third place in the division they were supposed to be dominating. But before the front office decides if they’re going to be buyers or sellers this summer, they need to see how the team performs with the best lineup they can put together with their current crew. Currently, the only inefficiency in the arrangement of their current depth chart is in left field.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Pat Valaika: Overtakes Wilkerson on depth chart

Valaika will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays. Valaika will stick in the lineup at second base over Stevie Wilkerson for the fourth time in five games, with two of his starting assignments over that stretch coming against right-handed pitchers. The recent usage suggests Valaika is being viewed as the Orioles' primary option at the keystone for the time being after he previously occupied the short side of a platoon. Despite the spike in playing time, Valaika's .204/.265/.272 slash line through 114 plate appearances this season renders him a rather unappealing fantasy option.
Beloit, WIrcreader.com

Bullpen, Three-Run Seventh Carry Bandits to 4-3 Win (6/23 Recap)

BELOIT, WISCONSIN (June 24, 2021) — After seeing their seven-game win streak snapped last night, the Quad Cities River Bandits flipped last night’s final to their advantage and topped the Beloit Snappers 4-3 at Pohlman Field. Both the Bandits’ Noah Murdock and the Snappers’ Zach McCambley held their opposition scoreless...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Strong rotation covers up lack of bullpen depth

BALTIMORE — Aside from adding Cristian Javier and optioning a few flammable youngsters, the Astros have not addressed their bullpen since it melted down May 29. Many in Houston would like to forget the gory details of that day. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a baseball that hasn’t landed yet, the Astros blew a five-run lead and lost to the San Diego Padres 11-8. In the ensuing days, general manager James Click criticized the performance but preached patience. He described the uneven nature of baseball and the faith he maintained in internal options. He claimed to be exhausting all options, but the Astros are up against a $210 million competitive balance tax threshold they do not appear willing to cross.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Giants-Angels MLB 2021 live stream (6/23) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Los Angeles Angels host the San Francisco Giants in MLB 2021 action Wednesday, June 23, at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Giants are 47-26 this season, while the Angels are 36-37. San Francisco will send Kevin Gausman to the mound vs. fellow right-hander Shohei Ohtani for Los Angeles.
MLBchatsports.com

The Yankees should make use of their bullpen depth on the trade market

Speaking to reporters this weekend, Brian Cashman reiterated once again that the Yankees plan to be buyers at the deadline, although he did note that negotiations to this point have not materialized, a phenomenon that he attributed to the postponed MLB Amateur Draft. Following these comments, the Yankees immediately proceeded to get swept by the Boston Red Sox, dropping their record to 17-24 within the division and putting them in fourth place in the American League East, 6.5 games out of the first-place Red Sox.
MLBBuffalo News

Blue Jays add to bullpen and outfield depth in trade with Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly added an interesting piece to their bullpen Tuesday, acquiring sidearming right-hander Adam Cimber from the Miami Marlins in a deal first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The Blue Jays passed a tough test in Sunday's...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against San Diego

San Diego Padres (49-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-40, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -109, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati...
MLBNew York Post

One pitcher could steal NL Cy Young from Jacob deGrom

The MLB season is less than two weeks from the All-Star break, and for those trying to stay afloat navigating the big minus favorites and nightly bullpen meltdowns, it might be time to find other ways to make baseball plays. In the player-awards markets, the best numbers are long gone, but sometimes a small piece of bruised fruit can still be sweet.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's get 'extra energy' from 32,304 at Coliseum but fall to Red Sox in 10 innings

Now that’s more like it. Fans in the seats. A live national anthem. A ceremonial first pitch. Red, white and blue bunting. Postgame fireworks. It was a festive Friday night at the Coliseum, where the A’s delayed their “reopening” for the Fourth of July weekend with the sizzling Red Sox in town because, well, it’s far more bubbly than a midweek series against the Rangers.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Hold Up 7/1: Ranking the Top 90 Relievers for Holds Every Thursday

After a rocky first half of the season, it appears as if Devin Williams may be turning a corner on his 2021 season, but I think we can all give up hope on seeing anything like he did in 2020 again. That was always a longshot to begin with, but Williams has proved this year that he in fact is human, and while he continues to pile up the strikeouts, he also continues to allow baserunners at a high rate. Williams June was fantastic from an ERA (1.64) and K (20) standpoint, but he allowed eight hits and eight walks over just 11.1 innings of work. The walk rate is for himself to figure out, as he needs to adjust to hitters not chasing his changeup as much, but as far as the hits go, I think it’s safe to say he’s been getting a bit unlucky in that category. There was almost no way he’d replicate his .194 BABIP from last year again, but I think given his hard-hit rate, a .322 BABIP does seem higher than expected. I think he still remains a strong hold and for those of you who have been patient, hopefully, the second half pays off.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Framber Valdez relieves pressure on bullpen

CLEVELAND — Framber Valdez was dancing on thin ice. He already had the Astros in a one-run hole to the Indians in Thursday’s second inning at Progressive Field when he issued a full-count walk to load the bases with one out. Valdez was on the verge of being shut down...