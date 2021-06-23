Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathleen M. Taylor

By Adams County News Sources
Posted by 
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.

gettysburgconnection.org
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
734
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesmidwestradio.ie

Kathleen Tuohill, Killena, Ballycastle

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen please do so by clicking here. Note that all messages are reviewed prior to publishing so there could be delays of up to 12 Hours. Midwest Radio reserve the right to omit or edit messages.
Leesburg, FLvillages-news.com

Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Elefante

With the deepest regrets, the family of Kathy Elefante must announce her passing on June 19, 2021, after a long, valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. Kathy leaves behind her husband, Alex; two sons, Alex and David; along with their families and numerous relatives. Alex, Kathy’s husband of 54 years, wishes us to share this heartfelt message with the Legacy at Leesburg community:
ObituariesHillingdon Times

Kathleen Margaret Abbott

ABBOTT Kathleen Margaret (1927-2021) Brought together by their shared lifelong passion for Wycombe Wanderers, Kathleen passed away peacefully from natural causes in her own home on 8th June 2021 while still mourning the loss of her beloved Derek from Covid-19 in January 2021. Funeral: 6th July 2021, 12:30 p.m. at her home, then burial 1:30 p.m. at Wycombe Cemetery.
Obituariesbrentwoodlive.co.uk

JOAN BERYL MCCORMICK (Deceased)

JOAN BERYL MCCORMICK (Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 20 Third Avenue Wickford Essex SS11 8RF who died on 16/02/2021, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 30/08/2021, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.
Elgin, NDgspublishing.net

Allen Sprenger

Allen Sprenger, age 93, of Elgin, ND, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Private family services will be held. James Allen Sprenger was born on January 13, 1928, the 11 th child of Christian and Martha Sprenger. Sets of twins were born shortly before and soon after he was born so his aunt and family took care of him for a few years. They called him Allen and that name stayed with him. Dad grew up on his parents’ farm and farming grew in him too.
Obituariesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Kathleen (Kay) Waine

WAINE Peacefully at the RNI Community Hospital, Inverness, on 16th June 2021, Kathleen (Kay), aged 100 years, Argyle Street, Inverness, formerly of Brighton & Hove. Beloved wife of Kenneth. A funeral service, under current government restrictions will be held on Monday 28th June at 2pm in Inverness Crematorium. Livestream available from www.johnfraserandson.com/family-notices.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Recent obituaries

Hays Post is honored to publish full obituaries at no cost to families. Funeral homes can send notices to [email protected].