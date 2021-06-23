Obituary: Kathleen M. Taylor

Allen Sprenger, age 93, of Elgin, ND, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Private family services will be held. James Allen Sprenger was born on January 13, 1928, the 11 th child of Christian and Martha Sprenger. Sets of twins were born shortly before and soon after he was born so his aunt and family took care of him for a few years. They called him Allen and that name stayed with him. Dad grew up on his parents’ farm and farming grew in him too.