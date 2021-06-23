Bilt Loyalty launches, adding points & travel options for paying rent

Bilt Mastercard Promises 2X Points on Rent Payments and Transfers to Hyatt. Rent is a big monthly expense for many Americans. In February 2021 for example, the average monthly rent for an apartment in the United States was 1,124 U.S. dollars. That amount varies widely between states, and is much higher in larger cities. Now a new card want to make it easier for you to earn rewards on those rent payments, something that’s not normally possible for most people.