Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Bilt Loyalty launches, adding points & travel options for paying rent

By Seth Miller
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it really loyalty if you’re just paying rent? After all, it isn’t like consumers generally pick where they live based on an affinity for the management company. Still, for millions of Americans rent is the largest monthly expense and one where there are limited rewards options. That changes this week with the launch of Bilt Rewards, a program designed to reward consumers for paying their rent and, potentially, much more.

blog.wandr.me
Community Policy
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

95K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Credit Card Debt#Mastercard#Bilt Loyalty#Americans#Bilt Rewards#The Bilt Mastercard#Credit Boost Bilt#Loyalty Dave Canty#Ihg#Lifestyle#Rent Mortgage#Klm#Points Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Mortgages
Related
House RentLifehacker

Paying Your Rent With Credit Might Actually Make Sense With This New Card

While rent is easily the biggest monthly expense for millions of Americans, rent payments rarely earn rewards or improve credit scores, as most people are forced to pay by check. That’s where the new Bilt Rewards program steps in, offering the first credit card that can pay your rent without the usual third-party fees. But is it worth it? Here’s a look at the pros and cons.
Real Estatemilestomemories.com

Bilt Mastercard Promises 2X Points on Rent Payments and Transfers to Hyatt, But Is It Worth It?

Bilt Mastercard Promises 2X Points on Rent Payments and Transfers to Hyatt. Rent is a big monthly expense for many Americans. In February 2021 for example, the average monthly rent for an apartment in the United States was 1,124 U.S. dollars. That amount varies widely between states, and is much higher in larger cities. Now a new card want to make it easier for you to earn rewards on those rent payments, something that’s not normally possible for most people.
House Rentboardingarea.com

Pay your rent with a credit card Fee Free with Bilt Rewards Mastercard

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Real Estatefinextra.com

Bilt partners Mastercard for on card for rent payments

Bilt Rewards, the new renter loyalty program launched by an alliance of the country’s top real estate owners, and Mastercard today announced a multifaceted partnership to launch the Bilt Mastercard. The co-brand credit card offers renters across the United States a way to pay rent via credit card with no...
House Rentnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Renters Earn Rewards By Paying Rent In New Bilt Program

More than 2 million rental units throughout the country will now be able to earn rewards through monthly rent payments and renting-related events. Kairos, a portfolio of brands that invest in solutions for healthcare, partnered with the nation’s leading real estate owners to launch Bilt Rewards, a program that allows renters to earn points on paying rent. They also offer Bilt Mastercard, a credit card that allows cardholders to pay rent and earn points with no fees.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Kairos Partners With Nation's Leading Real Estate Owners And Operators To Launch Bilt Rewards: The First Program To Earn Points On Rent

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairos, a portfolio of brands that builds and invests in solutions across healthcare, housing and financial services, today announced a partnership with the nation's leading real estate owners to launch Bilt Rewards, the first rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent, in addition to the Bilt Mastercard - the first-ever credit card that allows cardholders to pay rent and earn points with no fees .
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

New ‘Pay When You Fly’ options to boost 2021 travel, Amadeus study suggests

Periods of high cancellation during the pandemic have led to problems refunding travelers, with some refunds taking many months to process. To preserve vital cashflow, travel companies have offered vouchers for future travel, but limited clarity on the lifting of government restrictions has resulted in uncertainty for those travelers seeking to redeem them.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Ban for 50+ Cards and Millions of Points Redeemed Through Pay Yourself Back

Shutdowns and bans from major credit card issuers are a big blow, but if you walk away with millions of points, it definitely softens the blow. This latest case is about Chase and at least one customer who opened lots of Ink business cards over the last year. He redeemed over 7 million Chase Ultimate Rewards through Pay Yourself Back, and likely millions more transferred to travel partners.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

World Of Hyatt And Bilt Rewards Team Up To Help Renters Earn Points For Travel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Kairos, a portfolio of brands that builds and invests in solutions across healthcare, housing and financial services, today announced a new strategic collaboration between World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program, and Bilt Rewards, the first-of-its kind rewards program for renters to earn points on rent.
RestaurantsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chipotle Tweaks Its Loyalty Program to Offer More Redemption Options

Chipotle Rewards will now be able to redeem their points for more rewards across its entire menu and more quickly. Restaurants are leaning on loyalty programs to hold onto the digital customers the companies gained during the pandemic. Chipotle Rewards has added 22.9 million consumers to its ranks since it...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Aiming to boost business travel, United eases loyalty program restrictions

United Airlines has loosened restrictions in its MileagePlus program, a move the carrier hopes will help stimulate business travel demand later in the year. Recent changes have included eliminating blackout dates for all members -- previously, Premier members and qualified co-branded Chase cardholders had no blackout dates, but it has now been expanded program-wide -- and cutting award prices on certain routes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
pymnts

Popeyes Launches Loyalty Program Amid Record-High Chicken Prices

Loyalty holdout Popeyes may have showed up late to the digital rewards party, but it brought wings. On Thursday (June 17), the company announced the launch of Popeyes Rewards, a loyalty program integrated with its desktop website and mobile app ordering channels that rewards purchases with points to be redeemed for menu items. In addition to flat per-dollar points awards, the program also offers bonus points for certain menu items and for completing “personalized challenges.”
Financial Reportsboomerandecho.com

Net Worth Update: 2021 Mid-Year Review

Our net worth surpassed the million-dollar mark at the end of last year. It was a goal I had been chasing since I began sharing net worth updates back in 2012. So, what now?. Life is about the journey, not the destination. Along the path to $1M I built a side-business that helped accelerate our financial goals. I quit my day job at the end of 2019 and turned that side business into a full-time entrepreneurial career.