Bilt Loyalty launches, adding points & travel options for paying rent
Is it really loyalty if you’re just paying rent? After all, it isn’t like consumers generally pick where they live based on an affinity for the management company. Still, for millions of Americans rent is the largest monthly expense and one where there are limited rewards options. That changes this week with the launch of Bilt Rewards, a program designed to reward consumers for paying their rent and, potentially, much more.blog.wandr.me