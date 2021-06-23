Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Breed, Survive, and Evolve with Niche

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s honestly very exciting for me, releasing a game on consoles for the first time. Niche – a genetics survival game started off as a university project which I kept working on after graduation as a hobby. With Niche, my goal has always been to try and see if biological principles can be turned into a fun game. And since I decided to study game design, but was always a bit sad that I didn’t choose to study biology, I decided to try and mix both of my interests and attempted to make a game about population genetics. After starting to post about the project, I soon realized that there are many gamers who share my interest in biology, animals, and evolution. Cat, horse, and dog breeders joined the game’s community and made sure to scold me if I got the game’s genetics system wrong.

gizorama.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Genetic Drift#Horse#Cute Animals#Starve#Spore#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cats
Related
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Niche – a genetics survival game launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Previously available on Nintendo Switch and Steam, picking up multiple awards in the process, the delightful Niche – a genetics survival game has rocked up onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re serious about your turn-based strategy, love a bit of roguelike and have always wanted to create your own species of animal, you should not look any further.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Niche - a genetics survival game on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 18 Jun 2021. Niche - a genetics survival game is a fresh blend of turn-based strategy and simulation combined with rogue-like elements. Shape your own species of cat/fox/bear/dog-like animals based on real genetics. Keep your animals alive against all odds, such as hungry predators, climate change and spreading sickness.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Weaving Tides

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Weaving Tides, a puzzle adventure game by Follow the Feathers and Crytivo. Explore a colorful woven world from the back of your carpet dragon companion. Befriend a cast of quirky characters as Tass, a young boy on an adventure to find his lost parents, and unravel the mysteries of the world. Use weaving-based abilities as you stitch and cut your way through textile landscapes and tricky dungeons full of puzzles and enemies.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Residual aims to give us a 'new breed' of survival platformer in Q3 2021

Residual, a "new breed" of survival platformer from OrangePixel and revived publisher Apogee Entertainment is set to release in "Q3 2021" and there's a new trailer. What makes it different? Well there's no traditional combat, and there's no focus on shooting or anything like that at all. It's a survive the elements kind of experience, across worlds generated new each time with their fancy sounding "Nature Engine" (not based on Unity or Unreal).
Video GamesGamasutra

Designing Serial Strategy Games

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. In the winter of 2012, I was unemployed and living in a tiny apartment in Greenbelt, Maryland. When...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.61 Patch Notes for June 24

Studio Wildcard has released the Ark Survival Evolved update 2.61 June 24 patch, addressing several bugs. This patch is now available for both PlayStation and Xbox, while the PC version saw many of these fixes in previous updates. Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.61 Patch Notes (June 24):. Fixed resources not...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Rise of the Slime (Switch) Review

Roguelike deck builders are having a bit of time in the sun. From the success of Slay the Spire came more entries into the genre like Steamworld Quest, Griftlands, and Monster Train. Now Rise of the Slime by Bunkovsky Games is throwing its hat into the ring. Rise of the...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Ark: Survival Evolved Console Commands and Cheats

There's plenty to do in Ark: Survival Evolved, but once you've tamed its great beasts and explored all its nooks and crannies you might be craving for a bit of added fun that only console commands and cheats can offer. Sometimes, you may also just want to get somewhere faster...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

7 best MTG Forgotten Realms spoilers from June 29

Day one AFR spoilers showcase what the set is all about. Over 40 Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms spoilers were released today, hitting the mark on flavor while also showcasing playable cards in multiple Magic: The Gathering formats. Scheduled to release globally on July 23, the first...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Survival Games on PS4

Video games give us a whole lot of objectives to complete, but sometimes the most simple can be the hardest: survive. There’s an entire genre of games where your only goal is to survive by whatever means possible. Depending on the game, that might mean finding the necessary materials to...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

World’s End Club (Switch) Review

When new development studio Too Kyo Games was announced in 2017, it seemed like an exciting new opportunity. The company was formed by ex-Spike Chunsoft developers Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi, the creators of the cult-favourite visual novel franchises Danganronpa and Zero Escape, in the aftermath of those stories reaching their definitive endings. Both writers had been linked throughout their careers, with their games featuring similar premises of colourful characters trapped in life-or-death competitions under mysterious circumstances, and had amassed largely overlapping fanbases, so with the titles they had made their names off of getting definitive endings, branching off on their own to make something new together seemed like the exciting next step that their careers needed.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Fates Of Ort is a clever action RPG mashup

There was a time when actual arguments were had over the validity of "real time with pause" as a design choice. A foolish time we ought not to revisit. I bring it up because I've been playing Fates Of Ort, a light-hearted action RPG that's more like "pause with real time".
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Beautiful Desolation (Nintendo Switch)

If you stop to think about it, adventure games usually have a ridiculous amount of combat. The amount of things you have to kill to level up, acquire rare items, or just advance the plot would exhaust most of us in real life. By removing combat, Beautiful Desolation is, therefore, perhaps one the most realistic RPGs I’ve ever played.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Alpha Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s Alpha is a very strong Fighter/Offlaner type hero with a good set of Crowd Control, Blink, and AoE. Newly revamped Alpha mostly deals physical damage to the enemies and with his new charging ability either he can initiate a fight else he can dash to a safe distance. With the combination of Flicker+Ultimate and proper build he is very sustained in the mid and late stage, so he can easily finish any squishy heroes in a 1v2 situation. He is easy to play type champion. In this guide, we will cover how to build and play Alpha in Mobile Legends, starting from her skills, to emblems and spell recommendations, and finally to items and gameplay tips. Now without further ado let’s just jump into the MLBB battlefield with Alpha.
Greenfield, MAgonomad.com

Book of Eels: How Do They Breed?

I picked up a new book from World Eye Books in Greenfield a few weeks ago, after lamenting how I did. n’t read enough books and was spending way too much time ‘Doomscrolling,” as descibed in this dreary article in Wired magazine. So don’t want that. So I picked out...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Healers in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

If you’re going to step into one of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ raids or dungeons, you’re going to want to bring a good healer. Good tanks and damage-dealers are needed to survive as well, but a good healer can be the difference between taking down a boss and taking a full wipe. Healers keep the other characters alive while simultaneously mitigating boss damage through their various abilities.
Video GamesPCGamesN

This Skyrim mod is a fully voiced, expanded overhaul of the famous Paarthurnax quest

Almost since the Skyrim’s release a decade ago, the RPG game’s community has sought to rewrite one of its most memorable quests, Paarthurnax. The mission puts you in a tricky spot, by making you decide whether to help the Blades by felling the majestic elder dragon that gives the quest its name – and, while it’s optional, you can’t progress it if you don’t. Now, a mod has landed that adds a fully voiced, expanded new take that looks set to make the decision an even richer, more meaningful affair.