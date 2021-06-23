Breed, Survive, and Evolve with Niche

It’s honestly very exciting for me, releasing a game on consoles for the first time. Niche – a genetics survival game started off as a university project which I kept working on after graduation as a hobby. With Niche, my goal has always been to try and see if biological principles can be turned into a fun game. And since I decided to study game design, but was always a bit sad that I didn’t choose to study biology, I decided to try and mix both of my interests and attempted to make a game about population genetics. After starting to post about the project, I soon realized that there are many gamers who share my interest in biology, animals, and evolution. Cat, horse, and dog breeders joined the game’s community and made sure to scold me if I got the game’s genetics system wrong.