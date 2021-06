The Gettysburg Borough Council held its first in-person meeting in the borough office since early 2020 on Monday. The council announced the borough office has now reopened but that it would not always be staffed at the front window. Visitors must dial the extension of the person they wish to meet using the phone in the lobby. But there will be some dedicated window hours: For the parking department, Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – noon, and for the planning department, Monday-Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.