Town Crier: This Just In

This year Garden Gait will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natrona County Master Gardeners have selected seven home gardens to share with local garden enthusiasts during the annual Garden Gait. This year’s gardens include water features, yardscape ideas, vegetable gardening, grafting, fairy gardens and so much more/ The homes are located from Dempsey Acres on the west edge of Mills along the North Platte River to downtown Casper and out to the east edge of Casper off East 2nd Street.