How do you break a 10-month-old puppy from crossing the highway?. Great question. I’m big on what I call “auto stops.” Dog’s walking next to you, no leash. When you get to the curb you don’t break stride, just cross the street like it’s still sidewalk, but Bowser stops dead at the curb and doesn’t cross until he hears your “release,” even if you’ve crossed the street. Bowser doesn’t enter the street until he hears you say “OK.” That’s what I say, “OK.” My son says “Free,” which is smarter. Smarter because I’ve experienced saying OK in conversation with a friend when my dog, who was heeling, stopped heeling the moment she heard me exclaim, “OK.” A lot less likely to happen with the word “free.”