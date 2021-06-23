INDUSTRIAL FIRE RESTRICTIONS INCREASE ON SATURDAY

Due to current and forecasted weather, along with the hazardous fire potential created by extremely dry conditions, Dinosaur National Monument has implemented Stage I Fire Restrictions that went into effect Friday, June 18th. Restrictions for the monument include prohibition of: 1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, outside of a developed recreation site or improved site. Absolutely no fires are allowed in Echo Park Campground and Gates of Lodore Campground. 2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in a cleared area at least three feet in diameter. 3. Fireworks are always prohibited in Dinosaur National Monument. The intent of Stage I Fire Restrictions is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during periods of very high fire danger, by decreasing potential sources of ignition. Fire restrictions in Dinosaur National Monument are established in coordination with adjacent land management agencies and local governments in Colorado and Utah. Any violation is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both.