Douglas County, OR

INDUSTRIAL FIRE RESTRICTIONS INCREASE ON SATURDAY

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas Forest Protective Association will increase the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL 2 on all private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands that are protected by DFPA on Saturday. A release said the IFPL system is a set of fire restrictions for...

County
Douglas County, OR
#Fire Watch#Dfpa#Ifpl 2
Environment
EnvironmentWyoming Tribune Eagle

Fire restrictions implemented on Forest Service lands

It didn’t take long after hot and dry weather settled in the region this week for the U.S. Forest Service to act on trying to prevent wildfires. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect Wednesday, June 16, for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland according to a press release.
Steamboat Springs, COsteamboatmagazine.com

Dry Conditions Spark Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO – The City of Steamboat Springs will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and these restrictions will remain in effect until rescinded or expanded. “Drought conditions continue for much of the state and the Yampa Valley bringing restrictions much earlier...
Environmentkqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER INCREASES ON SUNDAY

Warming and drying conditions have prompted the Douglas Forest Protective Association to increase the fire danger to Moderate within the Douglas District, effective on Sunday. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at IFPL 1. Under DFPA’s Public use Restrictions, a moderate fire danger rating changes the shutdown times for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Douglas Fire announces restrictions for district

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District on Friday declared restrictions to ban all open burning utilizing wood and charcoal. The district has also during Red Flag Warnings suspended all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers. Recreational fires, wood/charcoal campfires, are not...
Alturas, CAKlamath Falls News

Lightning fires reaching containment, campfires restricted

ALTURAS, Calif. - Lightning started at least nine fires on the Modoc National Forest so far from the most-recent storm. Firefighters were ready and able to respond quickly, keeping them in check for now. Additional fires may present themselves in the coming days and more lightning is expected. Wildland firefighters...
Posted by
KGAB AM 650

Fire Restrictions for Medicine Bow and Thunder Basin

Beginning today, June 16, stage 1 fire restrictions will be in effect for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. This includes National Forest System lands located in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties in northwest Colorado, as well as Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties in Wyoming.
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose County under fire restrictions

The unincorporated area of Montrose County entered stage 1 fire restrictions Monday, June 21. Seasonal high temperatures, worsening dry conditions, and the heightening planning level of wildfire resources were the deciding factors to take this precautionary measure. Additionally, there have been a handful of unattended campfires reported this year. “We...
EnvironmentCalaveras Enterprise

Additional fire restrictions enacted on Stanislaus National Forest

Due to dry conditions, fire restrictions have been enacted within the Moderate Fire Hazard Area (MFHA) of the Stanislaus National Forest beginning Thursday through the end of the year. The restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire within MFHA except within developed recreation sites.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE increased containment on the Cow Fire to 25%

--- Updated 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 - Cow Fire is steady at 400 - 450 acres burned. Evacuations still in place for South Cow Creek Rd at Highway 44. An Evacuation Center has been set up by American Red Cross at Foothill High School. CAL FIRE says no...
Dinosaur, CObasinnow.com

Fire Restrictions Implemented in Dinosaur National Monument

Due to current and forecasted weather, along with the hazardous fire potential created by extremely dry conditions, Dinosaur National Monument has implemented Stage I Fire Restrictions that went into effect Friday, June 18th. Restrictions for the monument include prohibition of: 1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, outside of a developed recreation site or improved site. Absolutely no fires are allowed in Echo Park Campground and Gates of Lodore Campground. 2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in a cleared area at least three feet in diameter. 3. Fireworks are always prohibited in Dinosaur National Monument. The intent of Stage I Fire Restrictions is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during periods of very high fire danger, by decreasing potential sources of ignition. Fire restrictions in Dinosaur National Monument are established in coordination with adjacent land management agencies and local governments in Colorado and Utah. Any violation is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Vernal, UTsweetwaternow.com

Fire Restrictions in Ashley National Forest Start Today

VERNAL, Utah — Due to the current and forecasted weather and extremely dry conditions, which have created substantial hazardous fire potential, fire restrictions within the Ashley National Forest started today. According to a press release from the Ashley National Forest website, these conditions are anticipated to continue into the foreseeable...
Lassen County, CALassen County News

LNF expects to move into fire restrictions

The Lassen National Forest is expecting to go into Fire Restrictions on Wednesday, June 23. Due to the current drought conditions and dry fuels, Lassen National Forest shared, it has coordinated fire restrictions with Cal Fire and other cooperating agencies. An official statement on the fire restriction is forthcoming. Plumas...
WeatherPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire restrictions will go into effect

With fire danger in the area listed as very high, stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect for Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and National Elk Refuge beginning 12:01 a.m. Thursday July 1, 2021. The fire restrictions apply primarily to campfires and smoking. The restrictions are based...
Colorado StatePosted by
SDM News

Fire Restrictions placed in Northwest Colorado

Due to dry conditions, fire restrictions has been placed across Northwest Colorado to prevent a disaster from happening. In a press release from the Bureau Of Land Management on June 16, 2021, restrictions had been placed on administered lands in several counties across the northwest such as Larimer, Grand, Jackson, Eagle, Summit amid others as well as lands with Kremmlings, White River and little snake field offices.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Forest Service enacts enhanced fire restrictions for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to dry conditions, enhanced fire restrictions on forest service land began this week and will last through the fall at Lake Tahoe. The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit on Tuesday said that wood and charcoal fires and other fire-related activities are prohibited on its lands in the Tahoe Basin, including developed campgrounds.
Boulder County, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Boulder County Enacts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday (June 25), unincorporated areas of western Boulder County have been placed under Stage 1 fire restrictions. According to a June 24 press release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the fire restrictions, which were enacted by Acting Sheriff Tom Sloan, were implemented due to increasing fire danger, lack of moisture, and the forecast for hot temperatures.
EnvironmentSheridan Media

Fire Restrictions Issued On Crow Indian Reservation

BIA Crow firefighters ask our communities to help prevent wildfires around the Fourth of July holiday, often our busiest weekend of the year. The Crow Tribe issued “stage 1” fire restrictions Monday evening (June 28th) similar to those already in force for summer in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties and nearby National Forests.