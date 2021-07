Corvallis has many veterans of the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and quite a few of the Second World War, including a surprising number of. Pearl Harbor veterans – a group who are among the most honored but also the most deeply-traumatized of all members of the Greatest Generation. So when Honor Flight, the charitable organization which transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials to those who served and which has a local chapter with a busy schedule out of Corvallis, had to lockdown due to COVID-19, many of these people lost their chance to take that trip.