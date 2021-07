Last night’s defeat dropped the D-backs record in one-run game to a staggering 2-19. Since that’s the half-way point in the season, it puts them on pace to go 4-38 over the course of the full season. Perhaps surprisingly, that’s not even close to the record for the most one-run defeats in a season. That belongs to the 1968 White Sox who lost 44 such games. They weren’t a great team - their overall record was 67-95. But they did at leasy keep things interesting for their fans. They managed 30 one-run wins as well, meaning a total of 74 of their games were decided by the smallest possible margin. [The record for one-run games in a year is 75, belomging to the 1975 Astros, who went 32-43]