DFS Daily Breakdown – June 23

Did you get Lance Lynn'ed on Saturday? You know what I'm talking about. He was cruising through three innings against the Seattle Mariners only to have the game suspended due to rain and have Dallas Keuchel come in after the game resumed the next day. Someday 20 or 30 years from now, every stadium will have a retractable roof of some kind and we won't have to worry about this nonsense. But for now, weather remains the most under-leveraged part of MLB DFS. Which games have good hitting weather? Which ones are weather risks where you can guess right when the masses may be avoiding? Do you fade those or not? Which stacks benefit from the wind blowing out in the right direction? If you don't already, make weather analysis a part of your DFS preparations.