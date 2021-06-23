DFS Daily Breakdown – June 23
Happy Wednesday! Today’s DFS slate is split in half with a nice six-game early slate (on DK) and a seven-game main slate starting at 7:05. This article will just focus on the main slate, but if you want to talk about the early slate, hit me up because I’ll definitely be playing it! As of this writing, the only weather issues are in Miami, but they have a retractable roof, so that shouldn’t be an issue. This slate features a pitching duel between Trevor Bauer and Joe Musgrove, as well as more chalk Wander Franco. Let’s take a look at the Implied Run Totals for each game, and then we’ll dive into the slate!www.pitcherlist.com