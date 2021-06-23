Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota YPG Names Finalists for Young Professional of the Year

sarasotamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sarasota Young Professionals Group (YPG), a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, has announced its 2021 Young Professional (YP) of the Year Award finalists. The award recognizes a young professional in the Sarasota area who has demonstrated outstanding leadership personally, professionally and in the community. This year's finalists are Jade Davis, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; Ross Johnston, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens; and Lauren Tominelli, Sarasota County Government. The winner of theaward will be announced live at the 2021 YP Summit on Friday, July 23, at Embassy Suites Sarasota.

