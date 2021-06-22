The Addition of TAK-700 to Testosterone Suppression, Its Effect on Survival in mCSPC SWOG 1216 – Neeraj Agarwal

The SWOG S1216 is a Phase III Randomized Trial Comparing Androgen Deprivation Therapy + TAK-700 with Androgen Deprivation Therapy + Bicalutamide in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC). Tak is an oral selective nonsteroidal 17, 20-lyase inhibitor that blocks the synthesis of gonadal and adrenal androgens and in this trial the clinical benefit of Tak with ADT in patients with newly diagnosed mHSPC. In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, Neeraj Agarwal highlights the study design and its results which he reported at the 2021 ASCO annual meeting. Although this trial did not meet statistical significance, Drs. Morgans and Agarwal discuss TAK-700 did seem to improve progression-free survival and had this trend towards this improvement in overall survival.