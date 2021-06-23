Racing Back To ‘Normal’ At Lime Rock Park

Lime Rock Park race track in Salisbury, Conn., has three premier events on the calendar for its 65th year with all promising a full weekend of racing entertainment. As reported in The Lakeville Journal’s April 8 edition, the track is under a new ownership group. Skip Barber, whose name is synonymous with Lime Rock, will remain a stockholder and will continue to be a significant part of Lime Rock’s planning and future. But majority ownership is now in the hands of Dicky Riegel, Charles Mallory and Bill Rueckert.