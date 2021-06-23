Cancel
Salisbury, CT

Racing Back To ‘Normal’ At Lime Rock Park

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
Lime Rock Park race track in Salisbury, Conn., has three premier events on the calendar for its 65th year with all promising a full weekend of racing entertainment. As reported in The Lakeville Journal’s April 8 edition, the track is under a new ownership group. Skip Barber, whose name is synonymous with Lime Rock, will remain a stockholder and will continue to be a significant part of Lime Rock’s planning and future. But majority ownership is now in the hands of Dicky Riegel, Charles Mallory and Bill Rueckert.

