Infinitrap: Rehamstered Now Available

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the dark tunnels below the Earth’s crust, dark forces have been imprisoned for what seems like an eternity. Ohio Jack, the second best explorer in the world, must dance with death in order to attain the eternal life he craves. In a hostile subterranean world, full of traps, zombies, and other horrifying foes, Jack finds himself caught in a perpetual cycle of life and death as he struggles against all odds to make it through a seemingly never ending maze of death and destruction — Infinitrap: Rehamstered Is now available on Xbox One for your enjoyment!

gizorama.com
#Life And Death
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Samurai Shodown now available on Steam

SNK has today announced the release of their weapon-based fighter Samurai Shodown on Steam. To celebrate this occasion, SNK has started a special Publisher sale, with some of their games getting discounts of up to 80%. Released alongside the game is the new Season Pass 3 DLC character, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. A new trailer below shows this character in action…
Video Gamesitch.io

Demo available on Steam NOW

Wanna hit, shoot, slice, crush and explode zombies ? Use different kind of weapons and vehicles in a 3D stylized world. Free demo available NOW on Steam (until June 22)
Video Gamesfanboynation.com

HEX Rival for PS5 Now Available

The HEX Rival fully modular controller specifically for eSports Gamers, from HexGaming, is a now available for the PlayStation 5. Gamers, especially eSports players, know the difference a controller came make. Old school gamers, who started playing games before prefixes and suffixes were added to the console’s name, know there are bad controllers that you let other people use. This became espcially true when the N64 came out, and you wanted four controllers, but couldn’t afford to have four official Nintendo controllers so you got ones with names like “The Stingray” just to say you have four. If you were smart, you’d bring your controller to wheever and make sure no one else uses it. Luckily, today, there are numerous companies making great controllers that rival, if not outclass, the standard controller. Which brings us to the HexGaming Rival for PlayStation 5.
Video Gamesfantasyflightgames.com

Available Now: June 18

Check out the latest product from Fantasy Flight Games, now available online through our webstore or at your local retailer!. Killed by Thanos in a wicked act of cruelty, Arthur Douglas was reincarnated as Drax, a knife-wielding warrior with a thirst for vengeance. Now a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax travels far and wide, driven and determined to put an end to the mad titan once and for all.
Cell PhonesSynthtopia

FAC Drumkit For iOS Now Available

Developer Fred Anton Corvest (FAC) has introduced FAC Drumkit for iOS (Universal), an AuV3 drum synth and sample player. FAC Drumkit combines samples and synthesis to give you a wide range of drum sounds. The synthesizer section generally creates the body of the sound, and the sampler the unique character.
Video Gamesfandompost.com

‘Cross the Moon’ available on consoles now!

A mystery visual novel seen through the eyes of sibling vampires and a cop. Ratalaika Games, Hanabira, and Patrick Rainville are excited to announce that Cross the Moon is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. Cross the Moon will be...
Video GamesGematsu

Human: Fall Flat now available for PS5

Publisher Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games have released a PlayStation 5 version of Human: Fall Flat for $19.99. The PlayStation 5 version features haptic feedback, “transforming the feeling of climbing, swinging and moving heavy objects with subtle tension in the adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5 DualSense [wireless] controller.”
Video Gamesitch.io

Version 2.0 Now Available!

Hello all! Hazu here, a.k.a. the dev known as "Skelebun Studios" (though it has started to expand into an actual team recently--more on that in a minute.) First of all, I want to take a second to thank everyone who has given DreamCatcher: Reflections a try so far--I came into the visual novel development thing about a year and a half ago with, frankly, no idea what I was doing. And while I'm certainly still learning, what I can do now is a vast improvement over what I could do when the first version of chapter 1 came out. That all said, even the first release of Volume 1 turned out not to be the final one, as this announcement marks the release of Version 2.0!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft DLC now available

Sega and Mojang are speeding things up with a new crossover, bringing Sonic the Hedgehog into Minecraft along with elements from the other iconic series. This partnership was teased during the Sonic 30th anniversary stream last month. But now, players can get their hands on the DLC and start a new infinite 3D runner.
Video Gamesthebrickblogger.com

LEGO Builder’s Journey Available Now!

LEGO announced yesterday that LEGO Builder’s Journey is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Join a father-and-son duo on a journey through an expansive LEGO universe. Details below. The LEGO Group is taking players on an epic, inspirational experience in LEGO Builder’s Journey, available now on Nintendo Switch and...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Scarlet Nexus Achievement & Trophy lists now available

Scarlet Nexus Achievement and Trophy lists are now available to view ahead of the action RPG’s release later this week. The Achievements are listed below, with thanks to TrueAchievements, and contain some moderate spoilers — be careful if you read ahead. We’ve elected to leave Secret Achievements as that in the list below, but you can head to TA for more information if you so desire.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Vader Immortal physical edition for the PSVR is now available

Vader Immortal is one of the more highly rated games on the Oculus Quest and it's now available for those with a PlayStation VR set. For $22.99, you'll get all three episodes of Vader Immortal and some other extra things thrown in. Along with the game, you'll get a digital artbook, a behind-the-scenes video, and two postcards. You can pick the set up at places like Best Buy or Gamestop or Target. For those who order online, Amazon should have it available as well.
Computerstoolfarm.com

New: LetsMotion Bundle is Now Available

The LetsMotion Bundle includes Subtitle Pro, Stock Search Pro and Particle Pro for After Effects and Premiere Pro, with a savings of 25% over purchasing them individually. The LetsMotion Bundle features all LetsMotion products: Subtitle Pro, Stock Search Pro, and Particle Pro with a savings of 25%. Compatibility. After Effects...
Beauty & Fashionhardcoredroid.com

Pocket Styler Available Now On Android

Fashion lovers rejoice for Pocket Styler: Fashion Stars. It is the latest fashion and clothes styling game to make its way to the Google Play Store. Publisher Nordcurrent is known for its simulators like Cooking Fever and Airplane Chefs. Fashion moguls in the making have the opportunity to test out their designs in the hopes of becoming the best. In addition, players interact with the world through shopping sprees and full wardrobe customization.
Video Gamesfandompost.com

‘Loopindex’ available on consoles now!

It's time to explore the virtual land of Loopindex! Its vast, uncharted lands are full of puzzles to solve!. Ratalaika Games and Somepx are proud to announce that Loopindex is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and Steam. Loopindex will...
Moviesanimatedviews.com

now available on demand

DreamWorks’ Spirit Untamed is available on demand starting today after playing in theaters since June 4th. The reviews are mixed, with the film earning 44% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their critical consensus: “While it might be a passable diversion for younger viewers, Spirit Untamed is a middling sequel that lacks the essential energy suggested by its title.” However, audiences are happier giving it a rating of 96% and saying “Kids will enjoy Spirit Untamed’s exciting story and eye-catching animation — and parents will appreciate its positive message and valuable lessons”. You can watch the film on digital outlets such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and many others.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Red has today announced that the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase worldwide on the PlayStation Store. In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s more powerful hardware.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches this Autumn

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be launching on Xbox later this year, along with physical copies which will be published by Koch Media’s new Prime Matter label. This news comes at the same time as the devs give us a closer look at the game’s fortress, Drezen, and the key role it plays in the campaign.