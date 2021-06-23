Infinitrap: Rehamstered Now Available
In the dark tunnels below the Earth’s crust, dark forces have been imprisoned for what seems like an eternity. Ohio Jack, the second best explorer in the world, must dance with death in order to attain the eternal life he craves. In a hostile subterranean world, full of traps, zombies, and other horrifying foes, Jack finds himself caught in a perpetual cycle of life and death as he struggles against all odds to make it through a seemingly never ending maze of death and destruction — Infinitrap: Rehamstered Is now available on Xbox One for your enjoyment!gizorama.com