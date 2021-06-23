Infinitrap: Rehamstered Now Available

The HEX Rival fully modular controller specifically for eSports Gamers, from HexGaming, is a now available for the PlayStation 5. Gamers, especially eSports players, know the difference a controller came make. Old school gamers, who started playing games before prefixes and suffixes were added to the console’s name, know there are bad controllers that you let other people use. This became espcially true when the N64 came out, and you wanted four controllers, but couldn’t afford to have four official Nintendo controllers so you got ones with names like “The Stingray” just to say you have four. If you were smart, you’d bring your controller to wheever and make sure no one else uses it. Luckily, today, there are numerous companies making great controllers that rival, if not outclass, the standard controller. Which brings us to the HexGaming Rival for PlayStation 5.