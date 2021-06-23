Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Carroll Man Charged Following June 11 High-Speed Chase Reaches Multi-Case Plea Agreement With Prosecutors

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carroll man arrested earlier this month following a three-county, high-speed pursuit has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to trial information filed today (Wednesday), 39-year-old Nickolas John Downs is charged with eluding or attempting to elude and driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanors, after the June 11 chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph. The pursuit began in Carroll County near Glidden, crossed into Calhoun County and ended in Webster County after an Iowa State Patrol trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver outside of Fort Dodge. The agreement states Downs will plead guilty to the eluding charge as well as charges stemming from unrelated incidents: domestic abuse assault, a class D felony; possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and contempt of court for violation of a no contact order. Other pending charges will be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. A plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, Downs remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.

www.1380kcim.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
City
Glidden, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Webster County, IA
Crime & Safety
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
County
Webster County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Guilty Plea#Domestic Abuse#Carroll Man Charged#Iowa State Patrol#Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.