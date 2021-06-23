Carroll Man Charged Following June 11 High-Speed Chase Reaches Multi-Case Plea Agreement With Prosecutors

A Carroll man arrested earlier this month following a three-county, high-speed pursuit has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to trial information filed today (Wednesday), 39-year-old Nickolas John Downs is charged with eluding or attempting to elude and driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanors, after the June 11 chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph. The pursuit began in Carroll County near Glidden, crossed into Calhoun County and ended in Webster County after an Iowa State Patrol trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver outside of Fort Dodge. The agreement states Downs will plead guilty to the eluding charge as well as charges stemming from unrelated incidents: domestic abuse assault, a class D felony; possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and contempt of court for violation of a no contact order. Other pending charges will be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. A plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, Downs remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.