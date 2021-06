Delta’s New Route Plans Squashed by South Africa Government

On Sunday, July 27th South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a return to more restrictive COVID-19 measures due to increased infection rates in that country. An adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown is in force from June 28, 2021 through July 11, 2021. Among the restrictions is a lockdown of Gauteng Province, where Johannesburg and OR Tambo International Airport are located. Travel in and out of the region for leisure purposes is prohibited. However, thanks to certain allowances, international hunting clients will not be affected.