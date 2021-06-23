Cancel
Amenia, NY

Duncan Hannah at Troutbeck in Amenia, N.Y.

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new solo exhibition of paintings by Cornwall, Conn., painter Duncan Hannah, is on display at Troutbeck, a 250-acre hotel in Amenia, N.Y., through the end of the summer. A native of Minneapolis, Minn., educated at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., and New York’s Parsons School of Design, Hannah has had an impressive career as an artist since his debut in 1981. His work is included in the collections of the Whitney Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He has also had more than 100 solo shows in the U.S. and abroad.

tricornernews.com
