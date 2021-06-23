More Latinos Looking To Join Construction Field

Launched in Spring 2019, the Advanced Research Computing (ARC) initiative was created to support the unique research computing needs of faculty and other researchers at the University of Maine. With ARC’s successful track record over the past two years in addressing these needs, and in an effort to create even greater synergy and coordination, ARC has been merged with the existing Research Information Management (RIM), and a research data security support component has also been added to their set of offered services.