More Latinos Looking To Join Construction Field
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business in certain industries, it also brought a “boom” for the housing market. Himar Hernandez, the assistant program director of community and economic development at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the Latino entrepreneurs he has worked with are noticing the increased need for homes, especially in smaller communities. And they’re going into construction to match that need.www.iowapublicradio.org