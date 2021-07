Preparing for hurricanes is a ritual as Floridian as oranges, manatees and Mickey Mouse. Hurricane season officially kicked off June 1 and will run through Nov. 30. Although hurricanes can happen outside of that period, the season is when the storms are most likely. With forecasts suggesting an above-normal season, storm preparedness in Florida remains as important today as it did in 1523, the first year on record when a hurricane struck Florida. Although The Villages rarely experiences the type of damage these wind-and-water storms inflict on the coast, the need to prepare reminds residents not to take their personal safety for granted.