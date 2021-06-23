Cancel
Texas A&M 'brewing' the next generation of beer crafters via new scholarship

By Jonathan Buck
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TbXR_0adTcXsg00

Texas A&M says it's rolling out new scholarships for undergrads studying AG & Life Sciences this fall - especially students of color.

A partnership through Cargill University's Thrive Program and the Brewing Education Scholarship from Revolver Brewing is bringing over 50 scholarships to Aggieland.

Aggies can receive between 2500 and four-thousand dollars in stipend money.

Texas A&M says 33%of AG & Life Science students come from minority communities.

"So having these students on campus and the opportunity to work in our college and then go out and become leaders in agriculture and life sciences in the future is so critical not only for the students but also of the industry itself." shared Chris Skaggs, dean of student development, Texas A&M College of AG & Life sciences.

And officials say the brewing education scholarship also gives underrepresented students 2500 bucks every year toward preparing a career in the craft brewing industry.

