Killeen, TX

Fort Hood III Corps restricted off-post establishment list includes five local businesses

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
The III Corps announced an updated list of restricted off post establishments Monday, June 23.

The local establishments include Club Krush located in Harker Heights and four Killeen businesses: MJ's Bar and Grill, Club legends, Club U&I, and Hangover Bar & Grill.

The list of off-limits establishments and areas also includes all unlicensed tattoo parlors, requiring service members to ask for a business's permit and most recent health inspection, and any establishment selling drug paraphernalia (to include spice) designer drugs, bath salts, or any type of synthetic drugs.

The Commanding General's policy letter (no. 7) applies to all service members, making the locations listed off-limits for military personnel at all times regardless of changes in the businesses' name, ownership, or management.

The policy is in accordance with Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) recommendations .

