Crowder Tops Billboard Christian Albums Chart For Third Time With Latest Release ‘Milk & Honey’ (6.11)
“God God Almighty” Tops Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart. Three-time GRAMMY nominated, genre-defying artist Crowder’s latest album ‘Milk & Honey’ (6.11) is No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart, making it Crowder’s third appearance atop this chart upon a debut. Released in full in Dolby Atmos via sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group, the record is also Top 5 all-genre on the Billboard Digital Albums Chart.shorefire.com