2022 Four-Star Guard Seth Trimble Commits to North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of four-star recruit and top ten point guard Seth Trimble. He is the younger brother of former North Carolina forward J.P. Tokoto and committed to the Tar Heels just days after his official visit to the Chapel Hill campus. Trimble committed to the Tar Heels over his other top choice the Michigan Wolverines. Head Coach Hubert Davis has landed another talented recruit for the 2022 recruiting class.defpen.com