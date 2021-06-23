Cancel
College Sports

2022 Four-Star Guard Seth Trimble Commits to North Carolina

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of four-star recruit and top ten point guard Seth Trimble. He is the younger brother of former North Carolina forward J.P. Tokoto and committed to the Tar Heels just days after his official visit to the Chapel Hill campus. Trimble committed to the Tar Heels over his other top choice the Michigan Wolverines. Head Coach Hubert Davis has landed another talented recruit for the 2022 recruiting class.

defpen

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

Pete Kwiatkowski has been focusing on the pass rush recently. He locked down Anthony Jones, who is expected to play one of his outside linebacker roles, last weekend during his official visit. Roll back another week and priority OLB/edge target Derrick Brown was on campus. He enjoyed Austin so much,...