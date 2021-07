Harris English is a multiple-time winner in a PGA Tour season for the second time, and the 31-year-old might be able to call himself a Ryder Cup participant later this summer. English rose five spots to No. 8 in the United States Ryder Cup rankings on Monday, a day after outlasting Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff to win the Travelers Championship. Having also won the Tournament of Champions to kick off 2021, English rose to a career-high 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday.