Dua Lipa Rests Her Head On BF Anwar Hadid’s Bare Shoulder In Sweet Birthday Tribute: Photos
Dua Lipa sent love to her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, on his 22nd birthday, while giving fans an intimate look at their hot and heavy romance. Dua Lipa, 25, is letting everyone know that Anwar Hadid makes her world a better place. On June 22, the “Physical” singer posted a slideshow of photos dedicated to Anwar for his 22nd birthday. “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun,” she began her tribute post, which featured some of their most intimate photos. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today,” she wrote.hollywoodlife.com