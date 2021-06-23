Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dua Lipa Rests Her Head On BF Anwar Hadid’s Bare Shoulder In Sweet Birthday Tribute: Photos

By Lidia Mosqueda
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa sent love to her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, on his 22nd birthday, while giving fans an intimate look at their hot and heavy romance. Dua Lipa, 25, is letting everyone know that Anwar Hadid makes her world a better place. On June 22, the “Physical” singer posted a slideshow of photos dedicated to Anwar for his 22nd birthday. “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun,” she began her tribute post, which featured some of their most intimate photos. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today,” she wrote.

hollywoodlife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Jewelry#Elle#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

I'm completely obsessed with Bella Hadid's sweaty no-makeup workout selfie

I've said it once and I'll say it again: it's been a Very Big Year for the no-makeup selfie. And for the natural skin texture selfie. Not to mention the post-workout selfie. Everyone's done it. Ariana Grande's done it. So has Gigi Hadid. And Ashley Benson. Oh, and not forgetting Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall (she threw her natural curls in for extra measure).
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Dua Lipa & BF Anwar Hadid Make Rare Appearance On Low Key Starbucks Run — See Pics

Dua Lipa rocked a printed tee and black leggings when she stepped out with Anwar Hadid for an iced coffee run in Los Angeles. Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa made a rare public appearance when they stepped out together in Los Angeles on June 4. The British pop star wrapped her arm around the model, 21, as he carried a box full of iced drinks from Starbucks. The little brother of Gigi Hadid opted for a black tank top, which exposed his many tattoos, along with dark denim jeans and black boots. Meanwhile, Dua rocked an oversized blue graphic tee, black leggings, and colorful slippers.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Fringe Will Convince You To Go For The Chop

From face-framing highlights to the classic sleek bob, Dua Lipa is renowned for her selfie-worthy hairstyles. But her latest might be the most on-trend ever. Dua just took to Instagram to show off a brand-new wispy fringe – and it's serving serious retro vibes. In a new Instagram post captioned...
Designers & CollectionsForexTV.com

Dua Lipa Fronts Versace’s Fall 2021 Campaign

MILAN — Versace’s fall 2021 advertising campaign is sure to have ripple effects globally as it’s fronted by one of the hottest musicians of the moment: Dua Lipa. In the images that will be revealed beginning today, lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the Grammy Award-winning artist sports long hair in a new, fiery red shade.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Prove They’re Going Strong With Night Out At Pal’s Birthday Party — Pics

Kaia Gerber has stepped out in a black crop top and matching pants while leaving a party with her boyfriend, ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi. Kaia Gerber, 19, and Jacob Elordi, 23, are still going strong! The couple looked just as loved up as ever when they stepped out at the birthday party for their pal Nick Holiday at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. The star-studded June 16 event also saw Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, Lil Nas X and Pia Mia in attendance. The teenage daughter of Cindy Crawford opted for a black crop top which put her taut abs on display, along with matching high-waisted trousers.
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

He Could Be the One! 9 Big Moments in Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship

Dua Lipa's dating history proves she's a relationship girl through and through. As more and more months go by, it's clear she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid have something special. After canoodling in the early summer of 2019 at a music festival, the couple has just celebrated their second anniversary together, and they show no signs of slowing down. Dua and Anwar have celebrated a mountain of milestones together, from Anwar becoming an uncle, to Dua's triumphant year in music, to adopting their puppy, Dexter. Despite generally steering clear of any major PDA, the couple have given fans a few special glimpses into their relationship. See all their big moments ahead.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Anwar Hadid Snags Stylish John Lautner-Designed L.A. Treehouse

These days, he’s probably best known as the boyfriend of Grammy-winning international pop music superstar Dua Lipa, but Anwar Hadid hails from a notable, gene-blessed family that includes his big-sister supermodels, Gigi and Bella Hadid, along with his no-longer-married parents — Yolanda Hadid, a former Dutch model and cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and the clan’s patriarch, Mohamed Hadid, a one-time Olympic speed skater well-known in Los Angeles real estate circles as a controversial luxury developer and occasional reality TV personality.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Gigi Hadid Twinned With Her Daughter in This Swimsuit Trend

If Gigi Hadid's daughter content brings you joy (and how could it not?), you're definitely going to like this. While we may never see her undoubtedly gorgeous face, Hadid does give a glimpse of Khai's cute style from time to time. The latest example of this came a few days ago when she posted a series of pool pictures to Instagram of mom and daughter twinning in adorable matching swimsuits.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Madonna & Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Look Like Twins As They Snuggle Up For Flawless Selfie — See Pic

Madonna and her eldest daughter cozied up for a casual weekend selfie! The mother-daughter pair showed off their plumped up pouts in the pic. Madonna, 62, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, are looking more and more alike! The mother-daughter duo snuggled up for a sweet selfie posted to Madonna’s Instagram page on Saturday, June 5. “Mambo with Mariposa,” the Music singer captioned the snap, adding “#lola” along with butterfly and blue heart emojis. The music icon kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of futuristic sunglasses as she looked into the camera, revealing her lined and plumped up lips.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Models Her Own Swimsuit Line in Baby Bump Pic

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is showing off the final legs of her pregnancy journey in her own style. The 29-year-old pop star posted a new tropical shot on Monday (June 7) of her cradling her baby bump in a heart-shaped cabana while wearing an orange tie-dye bikini from her own In'A'Seashell swimwear collection. "We get to meet you soon..," she captioned the Instagram picture while tagging her brand that she launched with her good friend Gabrielle Urquhart in 2019.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Priyanka Chopra hails her 'magnetic' mother in birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra has taken to Instagram to send her birthday wishes to her mother. Priyanka Chopra has paid a glowing birthday tribute to her mother. The 38-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on her mother and to wish her a happy birthday. Priyanka - who is currently...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Liza Koshy's Birthday Tribute to Her Trainer Is Causing Confusion

BFFs or something more? That's what fans were asking themselves after Liza Koshy wished her trainer a happy birthday on Instagram. What was likely meant to be a straightforward message quickly became dissected by social media users, who were surprised to see the YouTube star call Jenna Willis her "baby" in the sweet post on Thursday, June 17. Fans were startled because the seemingly single Liza remarked, "i can't wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day..." She then wrote, "i just have no idea which role you'll play." The Players actress included a carousel of photos that showed the friends dirt biking on sand dunes, dressing up in...