Kit Carson County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY At 449 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Burlington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 437 and 439. Highway 385 between mile markers 171 and 186. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
