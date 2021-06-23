Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 12:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RAFAEL FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 1245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Rafael Fire scar earlier today. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall intensity has decrease in the last 20 minutes. However, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Horse Lake Campground and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following swimming holes Sycamore Falls, Lower Sycamore Falls "The Golden Pond", Paradise Forks and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE