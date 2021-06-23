Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Number 4, or 7 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Number 4 around 450 PM MDT. Pine Ridge and Calico around 455 PM MDT. Wounded Knee around 515 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Oglala Lakota#16 47 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Overton Arm, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 535 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overton, moving southeast at 20 mph. A 72 mph wind gust was reported with this storm. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach and Logandale. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 79 and 97. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles northwest of Mesquite, and is moving south around 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Carp. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 19:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inyo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat but regional road closures remain possible. Continue to heed local road closures.
Tillman County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain continuing across the warning area. Flooding is already occurring in low lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Anadarko, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Snyder, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Fort Cobb, Verden, Cement, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Manitou, Faxon, Lake Lawtonka and Meers. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crown King, or 18 miles northwest of New River, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crown King, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allamakee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN ALLAMAKEE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 142 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction Iowa and into Crawford County Wisconsin. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. There were reports of mudslides and high water in many areas, including closure of Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 401 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving south at 25 mph. The storm has maintained and actually intensified in the last 15 minutes as it moves south through southeastern Lincoln County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Carp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY At 341 PM MDT, Trained weather spotters from the Escalante National Recreation area`s visitor center reported flash flooding along the Escalante River from the town of Escalante east through the Escalante River Canyon area. Flooding is also occurring in Alvey Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Escalante River Canyon east of the town of Escalante. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hickman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTY At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Centerville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Beaver Dam State Park. Automate rain gauges have observed 0,79 inches of rainfall in the past 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and rain gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaver Dam State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Adair County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Schuyler Scattered Storms With Heavy Rain Today .Scattered thunderstorms today will have the potential to produce heavy rain over already saturated ground leading to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Missouri, including the following areas, Adair and Schuyler. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Heavy rain over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 18:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 607 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced the earlier heavy rain in Beaver Dam State Park have diminished. However, runoff from the earlier heavy rain is likely still producing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaver Dam State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hansford FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND WESTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended but light to moderate rainfall may still occur. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * RAINFALL AMOUNTS...Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Churchill, Pershing by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 20:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Churchill; Pershing The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Churchill County in west central Nevada Pershing County in west central Nevada * Until 1015 PM PDT. * At 809 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Trinity Junction to 32 miles northwest of New Pass Summit, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * Interstate 80 east of Fernley will be impacted by this dust storm, including Lovelock, Fallon, and US-95 north of Fallon. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Trinity Junction, Oreana, Imlay, Unionville, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Trinity Peak, Majuba Mountain, Lone Rock, Mill City, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, McKinney Pass, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground, Toulon Peak, Organ Peak, Hyder Hot Springs and Rosebud Peak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be hazardous. Delay or reroute travel. Remain aware of the weather.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 22:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until midnight PDT. * At 1022 PM PDT, Moderate rainfall continues to fall over the Flash Flood Warning area. Ongoing flooding from earlier heavy rainfall is continuing and expected to slowly improve over the next two hours. However, rain rates of up to a tenth of an inch per hour are expected to continue through midnight and slow the improvement of the flood situation. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding ongoing. SOURCE...Clark County Fire Department and Doppler Radar IMPACT...Ongoing life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include Moapa Town, Overton, Moapa Valley and Logandale. Travel is highly discouraged to and from Logandale and Overton areas as ongoing cleanup efforts continue and dangerous flooding continues. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 12:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RAFAEL FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 1245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Rafael Fire scar earlier today. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall intensity has decrease in the last 20 minutes. However, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Horse Lake Campground and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following swimming holes Sycamore Falls, Lower Sycamore Falls "The Golden Pond", Paradise Forks and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Churchill, Pershing by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Churchill; Pershing The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northern Churchill County in west central Nevada Pershing County in west central Nevada * Until midnight PDT. * At 857 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Trinity Junction to 34 miles southeast of Unionville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Visibility is less than one quarter mile in Lovelock. Dangerous travel conditions exist along Interstate 80 east of Fernley to Winnemucca and along US-95 north of Fallon. Travel is highly discouraged at this time. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Oreana, Imlay, Unionville, Trinity Junction, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Seven Troughs Mountain, Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Mount Tobin, Trinity Peak, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground, Organ Peak, Hyder Hot Springs, Juniper Mountain, Old Razorback Mountain, Desert Peak, Dry Mountain and Majuba Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DUST STORMS ARE DEADLY. Zero visibility. If caught in dust, pull off the road and turn off all lights. Delay travel if at all possible. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! DELAY TRAVEL! Dust storms result in massive and deadly accidents.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along and to the north of Highway 160 west of Mountain Spring Summit. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 160 west of the Mountain Spring Summit. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE