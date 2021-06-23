Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Number 4, or 7 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Number 4 around 450 PM MDT. Pine Ridge and Calico around 455 PM MDT. Wounded Knee around 515 PM MDT.alerts.weather.gov