Utahns who receive free vaccines can get free bicycle helmets, car seats at weekend event

UTAH, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns can receive free COVID-19 vaccines, as well as bicycle helmets and infant car seats this weekend. The Junior League of Salt Lake City and Nomi Health are hosting the free vaccine event, Saturday, June 26 at the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, where they will distribute free Johnson & Johnson vaccines for 18-plus and first dose Pfizer vaccines for ages 12-17. The second Pfizer dose will be given on July 17.