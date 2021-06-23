SHOWX Ticketing Platform Is Helping Musicians Across The Country Take Control Of Tour Promotion

Partnerships With Burning Man, Bluebird Music Festival, Jonathan Russell (The Head And The Heart), Nicole Atkins, The Last Real Circus, Jacob Miller (The Voice) + More. When SHOWX introduced their ticketing platform earlier this year, they aimed to reinvent the touring infrastructure for the musician middle class, encouraging transparency and putting fan data in the hands of artists rather than venues and promoters. They are now putting those ambitions into action as the platform announces dozens of shows across the United States in partnership with a range of artists, venues, and organizations.